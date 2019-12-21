Walmart’s Exclusive Luggage Brand, SwissTech, Makes a Suitcase You’ll Look Forward to Using

When it comes to suitcases, I was under the impression that you just use what you can. As soon as I got my hands on the SwissTech Exhibition (thanks to the brand), I knew I would soon stick my nose up at inferior luggage.

The SwissTech Exhibition is all you could ask for in checked luggage. It’s versatile and durable, with 360-degree wheels and a 2-inch zip expansion. It’s lightweight when empty and comes with a pouch or pocket for basically anything you need to pack. Seven different storage compartments flank one side of the case, with an included (and removable) wet pouch for swimsuits and a garment bag. The main compartment has room for everything else you don’t organize into a pocket.

There’s an integrated TSA-lock for protection and a telescopic handle with an ergonomic grip to make your trek through the airport easier. Honestly, there’s nothing more annoying than lugging a hefty suitcase through a terminal that feels weighty and cumbersome.

Even though the brand is exclusive to Walmart, and everything is incredibly affordable, it comes with a 15-year guarantee. They stand by their manufacturing in a way you don’t normally see at a big box store like Walmart. This is a bag you’d expect to see in Bloomingdale’s or Nordstrom. It looks and feels like it’ll last me through those 15 years and beyond.

SwissTech Expedition Suitcase Buy on Walmart $ 99 Free Shipping

