Florida 13-Year-Old Arrested for Making ‘Kill List’
HIT LIST
A 13-year-old middle schooler was arrested Friday for allegedly writing a “kill list” and sharing it with other students, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities got a tip on Monday about the student’s threats, and his middle school immediately removed him from campus and barred him from returning, the sheriff’s office said. Cops were dispatched to the boy’s home to ensure the teenager didn’t have any access to weapons. The next day, the 13-year-old’s parents took him in for an assessment, where he admitted to creating the list and spreading it around school, according to police. Parents of students whose names appeared on the list were notified, and several witnesses confirmed with the Walton County Sheriff’s office that they saw the list. The witnesses also said the middle schooler had made verbal threats in the past. He has been charged with making written threats to harm others, a second-degree felony, and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Crestview.