Walton Goggins Addresses Pete Davidson’s Prediction Fans Will ‘Turn’ Against Him
SHELF LIFE
The White Lotus star Walton Goggins has given a characteristically breezy response to claims by comedian Pete Davidson that fans will “turn” on him. Goggins said he wanted to squeeze as much joy out of his meteoric rise to fame as possible after Davidson, 31, claimed fans “build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn.” Goggins responded on Instagram to a Hollywood Reporter story covering Davidson’s words. “If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… f--- it. I’m going to enjoy the F--- OUT OF IT.” He said it was a “blessing” to be in the conversation at all, adding it is “Way more than a poor kid from GA. would ever have the audacity to imagine... So… If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged.” Davidson also looked at Goggins’ close friend, Pedro Pascal, whose dense work schedule has led to cries of oversaturation among some fans. “He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] f---ing blows up so f---ing hard,” Davidson said, “’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ”Go the f--- away, dude.”" Goggins had a typical response for that, too. “Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man,” he said. “A dear friend of mine. As a 53-year-old, I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.”