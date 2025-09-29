Cheat Sheet
Walton Goggins Addresses Pete Davidson’s Prediction Fans Will ‘Turn’ Against Him

SHELF LIFE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.29.25 7:31AM EDT 
Walton Goggins and Pete Davidson
Reuters

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins has given a characteristically breezy response to claims by comedian Pete Davidson that fans will “turn” on him. Goggins said he wanted to squeeze as much joy out of his meteoric rise to fame as possible after Davidson, 31, claimed fans “build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn.” Goggins responded on Instagram to a Hollywood Reporter story covering Davidson’s words. “If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… f--- it. I’m going to enjoy the F--- OUT OF IT.” He said it was a “blessing” to be in the conversation at all, adding it is “Way more than a poor kid from GA. would ever have the audacity to imagine... So… If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged.” Davidson also looked at Goggins’ close friend, Pedro Pascal, whose dense work schedule has led to cries of oversaturation among some fans. “He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] f---ing blows up so f---ing hard,” Davidson said, “’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ”Go the f--- away, dude.”" Goggins had a typical response for that, too. “Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man,” he said. “A dear friend of mine. As a 53-year-old, I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.”

Read it at https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/walton-goggins-response-pete-davidson-fans-will-turn-1236387841/

2
CBS Reporter Says ICE Pepper-Sprayed Her Inside Her Truck
FIRE AND ICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 6:58AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 6:07AM EDT 
CBS Chicago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn3C0g2RGhQ
CBS Chicago.

A CBS Chicago reporter has claimed that an ICE agent fired a pepper ball at her truck outside a detention facility, prompting a criminal investigation by local police. Asal Rezaei reported the incident in Broadview, Illinois, on Sunday morning, saying there were no protests and no crowd activity at the time. In a police report, she said she was driving toward the facility’s 25th Avenue entrance with her window down when a masked agent inside the fence shot a pepper ball that struck her driver’s side panel. The impact released chemical agents into her vehicle. Rezaei said the powder burned her face and caused her to vomit after she exited her truck. “At this moment it’s not really clear why that officer took a shot at me. My car has been here several times, although I did not identify myself verbally as a member of the press,” she said in her coverage of the incident. “There were no protests going on. There was actually nobody there except one other person that was a member of a fire department.” Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills confirmed the investigation, calling it “an allegedly unprovoked attack” and pledged to seek cooperation from the Department of Homeland Security. Rezaei declined medical attention. DHS has been contacted for a response.

Read it at CBS News

Partner update

Don’t Miss Out on This Expertly-Curated Wine Advent Calendar
WINE NOT?
AD BY Total Wine & More
Published 09.27.25 12:00AM EDT 
A red wine advent calendar box with 24 numbered doors, some opened to reveal mini wine bottles, while two hands hold different bottles. Several other small wine bottles stand in front of the calendar alongside tiny snowman decorations
Total Wine & More

Advent calendars are so fun. What’s a better way to count down than with a daily treat? This year, Total Wine & More invites you to embark on a delicious wine-filled adventure with an expertly curated Advent calendar. It’s an incredible gift for a loved one—or a special gift to yourself—perfect for anyone who appreciates a fine glass of wine.

This calendar includes 24 unique 187 mL bottles, a little over one standard glass, from nations like France, Spain, Chile, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and South Africa. Without spoiling it completely, you can look forward to enjoying 12 bottles of red, nine bottles of white wines, and three bottles of rosé. But you’ll need to be faster than Dasher to snag this deal. Quantities are limited, and according to Total Wine & More, these Advent calendars typically sell out by early to mid-November.

Wine Adventure Advent Calendar
Selling out fast!
Buy At Total Wine & More$80

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
‘Succession’ Star Expecting Third Baby After Oscars Promise
TROPHY WIFE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 6:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton pose at the opening night of the new Jamie Lloyd production of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton pose at the opening night of the new Jamie Lloyd production of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Succession star Kieran Culkin revealed that his wife, Jazz Charton, is pregnant with their third child, fulfilling a promise she made to him after he scooped up an Oscar earlier this year. While accepting an Academy Award for his role in A Real Pain back in March, Culkin, 42, shocked the crowd by revealing a promise his wife had made to him 12 months prior. “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” he said, referring to his Emmy win for Succession. He then revealed that she later promised to give him a fourth if he ever won the coveted Oscar statuette, and signed off his speech by quipping, “Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you, I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?” Culkin appeared to quietly confirm the promise had been fulfilled while attending the theatre with his wife on Sunday, resting his hand on his wife’s visible baby bulge as the pair posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
Stowaway Found Dead on American Airlines Plane
DESPERATE JOURNEY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.29.25 5:49AM EDT 
Charlotte Douglas International airport and American Airlines
Anadolu via Getty Images

A stowaway has been found dead inside the landing gear of an American Airlines plane that arrived in the U.S. from Europe. The unidentified person was discovered by ground staff during maintenance checks conducted on Sept. 28. The jet had traveled from Europe to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement. The force did not reveal where the deadly journey had originated. Responders were called following the discovery, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The department’s homicide unit has launched an investigation. American Airlines said it was cooperating with authorities, according to ABC. Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International said, “We are deeply saddened by this news and will support the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s investigation as needed. Airport operations continue as normal.” Hiding around the wheels of planes is a common tactic among stowaways, but it is fraught with danger. A lack of pressurization and sub-zero temperatures make the chances of survival remote, according to the Flight Safety Foundation.

Read it at ABC News

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

5
Ariana Grande Has a Tricky Question for Donald Trump Voters
HOW’S IT GOING?
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 5:25AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 4:50AM EDT 
Ariana Grande introduces the Video Vanguard award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York's UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The show airs LIVE on the CBS Television Network and simulcast on MTV on Sunday, Sept. 7 (8:0011:00 PM ET / 5:008:00 PM PT), and streams on Paramount+. Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)
Ariana Grande introduces the Video Vanguard award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York's UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The show airs LIVE on the CBS Television Network and simulcast on MTV on Sunday, Sept. 7 (8:0011:00 PM ET / 5:008:00 PM PT), and streams on Paramount+. Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has a question for American voters: Has life got any better since Donald Trump was returned to the White House? The singer reposted a list of questions to her 373 million Instagram followers first posted by podcast host and makeup artist Matt Bernstein. On his account @mattxiv, which has almost 2 million followers, Bernstein noted in a story that Trump had now been in office for 250 days. He wanted to know following ICE raids on immigrants, anti-trans commentary, and attacks on free speech, would Trump voters say their life had improved? “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down?” Bernstein asked. “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?” Grande, who endorsed Kamala Harris, is no stranger to sharing memes designed to rile MAGA. In June, the Wicked star reposted a photo of a sign that read, “Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing.” After Trump’s election victory last year, Grande made her own message, saying she was “holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.” When Trump signed an executive order in January to recognize only male and female sexes, LGBTQ+ ally Grande posted a message that read, “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare and dignity and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next. No matter what comes, we will protect each other.”

Anti Trump Instagram post shared by Ariana Grande.
Anti Trump Instagram post shared by Ariana Grande. Screen grab

6
Bad Bunny Announced as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performer
CONFIRMED!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.28.25 11:19PM EDT 
Published 09.28.25 10:45PM EDT 
Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Latin superstar Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the halftime entertainment for February’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. The news was revealed during Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The announcement comes as the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, admitted he avoided touring the U.S. after ongoing ICE raids. In an interview with i-D magazine earlier this month, the rapper admitted that the move was due to his concern about his audience members. “Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” the rapper said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” He added, “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate–I’ve performed there many times.” This year Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL” music video featured a Trump-soundalike stating, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America... I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants.” The Grammy winner, who endorsed Kamala Harris last year, told Rolling Stone in January he was planning to use his platform as one of the most popular musicians in the world to discuss politics. “People are used to artists getting big and mainstream and not expressing themselves about these things, or if they do, talking about it in a super careful way,” he said. “But I’m going to talk, and whoever doesn’t like it doesn’t have to listen to me.” The February 8 Super Bowl show will take place between Bad Bunny’s tour dates in Santiago and Buenos Aires. Last year’s Super Bowl performer was rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was joined by guests including SZA and Serena Williams. Bad Bunny previously performed as part of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl set in 2020. The new announcement shuts down persistent rumors from Taylor Swift fans that the pop superstar would get the nod in 2026.

7
Circus Acrobat, 27, Plunges to Death In Front of Crowd
FATAL FALL
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 09.28.25 5:18PM EDT 
28 September 2025, Saxony, Bautzen: Police officers enter the circus tent of Circus Paul Busch on Schützenplatz. An artist has died in an accident during a circus performance. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Emergency services found acrobat Marina dead on impact at the scene. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

A 27-year-old circus acrobat died on Saturday evening after falling 16 foot from a trapeze swing. Spanish acrobat Marina Barcelona was performing a solo trapeze act with the Paul Busch Circus in Bautzen, Germany, when she suddenly fell. Almost 100 people of all ages were in attendance at the show, and received support when emergency services found that Barcelona had died of her injuries on impact. Local police described that the professional was not wearing a safety rope, with spokesman Stefan Heiduck explaining, “She doesn’t have to. She decides for herself whether to use safety rope.” Meanwhile, the head of Germany‘s circus association theorized that Barcelona may have encountered a health issue. Ralf Huppertz said, “It’s unusual for a well-trained artist like Marina to not survive a fall from just five meters. Perhaps she got dizzy on the trapeze.” Barcelona had been in circus arts for over a decade and joined Paul Busch for the upcoming season—but the troupe announced that its next slate of shows are canceled due to the bereavement.

8
Mass Shooting Suspect Once Escorted ‘American Idol’ Star to Award Show
SHELL SHOCK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.28.25 2:32PM EDT 
Left: NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Singer Kellie Pickler and Sgt. Sean DeBovoise, (Ret.) arrive at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. Right: Mugshot of Sgt. Sean DeBovoise, also known as Nigel Edge.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Brunswick County Sheriffs Office

The alleged gunman behind a deadly shooting at a North Carolina dockside restaurant over the weekend was once country singer Kellie Pickler’s date to the CMT Music Awards. Nigel Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise, could be seen alongside the American Idol star in his Marine uniform, according to a post on Pickler’s X account from June 6, 2012. “Me and my date (Sgt Sean DeBevoise) #CMTawards” Pickler captioned. According to a 2012 article from Taste of Country, DeBevoise was a Marine who was severely injured during his 2006 deployment to Iraq. “I am esctatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie,” DeBevoise told the outlet. “She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.” The same night, Edge accused Pickler of attempting to kill him with a poisoned glass of Jim Beam, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Edge is accused of killing three people and injuring eight at the American Fish Company saloon in Southport Saturday night. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. according to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. Authorities described the crime as a “targeted” shooting carried out by a “lone wolf” gunman despite unclear motives; investigation is ongoing.

Read it at New York Post

Shop with Scouted

This Red Light Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Combating Hair Loss at Home
RED HEAD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.25 4:54PM EDT 
Man wearing the Hairmax Lumina™ 272 Helmet
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.

Hairmax Lumina 272
Limited time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts
Buy At Hairmax

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.

9
Ryder Cup Cans MC For Chanting ‘F**k You’ at Professional Golfer
CHOICE WORDS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.28.25 3:06PM EDT 
US actress Heather McMahan arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PGA of America has confirmed that actress and comedian Heather McMahan will not be returning as master of ceremonies for the final day of the tournament. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The PGA of America has confirmed that Heather McMahan will not be returning to her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup. The actress and comedian was heard leading chants of “f–k you Rory” against professional golfer Rory McIlroy earlier this weekend. “Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the group said in a statement. The chants are understood to have first started on Saturday morning. McIlroy told fans to “shut the f–k up” after being heckled while trying to tee up a shot. “I don’t mind them having a go at us,” the Northern Irish professional golfer told reporters later in the day. “Like, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”

Read it at New York Post

10
Blue State Sues Trump and Hegseth Over Troop Deployment Plan
SEE YOU IN COURT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.28.25 11:09PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts, as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The state of Oregon filed a federal lawsuit on Sunday against Donald Trump and his administration, aiming to block the deployment of National Guard troops. The lawsuit came just hours after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced plans to deploy 200 members of Oregon’s National Guard into federal service for 60 days. The lawsuit claims such a move was “patently unlawful.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said Hegseth’s move “threatens to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.” Trump claimed ICE agencies were “under siege” on Truth Social on Saturday, adding that he was planning to direct the Department of Defense to “provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland”. Rayfield claimed that it was “un-American” to use the U.S military against U.S. citizens at a press conference on Sunday. “I told our staff that the moment we got notice of a deployment I wanted to be in court with a lawsuit filed within 12 hours,” Rayfield said. “We have a lawsuit filed to protect Oregon and its values less than six hours from the moment we received notice.” Governor Tina Kotek posted on X that she had told Trump and Defense Secretary Kristi Noem that Oregon could ”manage our own local public safety needs. “There is no insurrection,” Kotek stated.

