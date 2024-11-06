Walz and Emhoff Share Tearful Moment at Harris Concession Speech

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz joined the crowd in tearing up at Vice President Kamala Harris' concession speech—an end to one of the shortest presidential runs in history. In her speech, Harris shouted out Emhoff and Walz, who have joined her on the campaign trail throughout the run, mostly in battleground states. “To my beloved Doug and our family, I love you so very much,” Harris said. “To Gov. Walz and the Walz family, I know your service to our nation will continue.” The camera flipped to Walz and Emhoff in the crowd, where they seemingly were emotional. Republican nominee Donald Trump won the election by millions of votes, despite Democrat efforts to win over battleground states.

NEW: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Governor Tim Walz seen crying as Kamala Harris gives her concession speech.



Not surprising.



The moment came as Harris seemed to choke up herself during the speech. pic.twitter.com/qK0V5XklvF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Throughout the speech, the camera flipped through the crowd, showing supporters crying as Harris conceded in the race.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.