Walz and Emhoff Share Tearful Moment at Harris Concession Speech

“To my beloved Doug and our family, I love you so very much,” Harris said. “To Gov. Walz and the Walz family, I know your service to our nation will continue.”

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Hope Walz, Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Ella Emhoff react as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz joined the crowd in tearing up at Vice President Kamala Harris' concession speech—an end to one of the shortest presidential runs in history. In her speech, Harris shouted out Emhoff and Walz, who have joined her on the campaign trail throughout the run, mostly in battleground states. “To my beloved Doug and our family, I love you so very much,” Harris said. “To Gov. Walz and the Walz family, I know your service to our nation will continue.” The camera flipped to Walz and Emhoff in the crowd, where they seemingly were emotional. Republican nominee Donald Trump won the election by millions of votes, despite Democrat efforts to win over battleground states.

Throughout the speech, the camera flipped through the crowd, showing supporters crying as Harris conceded in the race.

