Wanda Sykes Bailed on ‘The View’ Over Ex-Trump Aide

Former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has emerged as the favorite to take over as The View’s permanent conservative co-host, Confider has learned.

The outspoken ex-Trumper-turned-anti-Trumper and CNN contributor has a far more thoughtful on-air presence than predecessor Meghan McCain, who left last summer and was best known for her self-centered punditry and on- and off-air dramatics.

However, Farah Griffin’s involvement with the show has still managed to ruffle some feathers.

Frequent The View guest Wanda Sykes was scheduled to appear on the show this past Friday but when her publicist found out that Farah Griffin was co-hosting, the star comedian pulled out, two people with knowledge of the matter told Confider.

“She didn’t want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation,” according to a View insider.

A rep for The View declined to comment while a rep for Sykes didn’t get back to us.

Farah Griffin is not the only ex-Trump official-turned-Trump-critic to guest co-host as part of The View’s audition process, which is nearing a year in length and has seen a fair share of chaos. Former Trump White House and Melania Trump flack Stephanie Grisham, who has repeatedly repented for her work under both, has also regularly appeared on the program.

