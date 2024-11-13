Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.”

Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about the outcome. “I’m a Black woman and a lesbian, how do you think I’m doin’?” she asked Kimmel. “It’s like ‘Okay,’ you get your hopes up, you think you’ll move forward,” she said before revealing who she blames for Trump’s win.

“I blame those damn Cheerio commercials, showing all those interracial couples,” she said. “You scared the sh-- outta white people. What are y’all doin? Just sell the damn cereal, why you gotta be bringing us into this?” Sykes said.

The comedian married Alex Niedbalski, a white French woman, in 2008. Any other “finger-pointing,” for Trump’s win, Sykes said, is obsolete.

It’s “not really helping a lot,” she explained. “It’s like well, ‘White women didn’t vote for her, so why is the majority of white women not voting for another woman?’ And I’m like y’all need to watch more Bravo. Why are you shocked?”

“Have you seen The Bachelor? Women tear each other apart over a dude, so why do you think this wasn’t gonna happen? The Real Housewives, I mean they do the same thing.”

One of the most appalling parts of Trump’s campaign, she told Kimmel, was his targeting of trans people. “You’re supposed to be trying to fix the problems of America right? So you target a community that’s less than one percent of the population?” she said of Trump. “You’re focusing on that, on sex changes, how about focus on climate change that affects everybody instead of sex changes? That’s like than one percent of the population. And it’s all fears! ‘Oh, you know your son goes to school as a boy and comes home as a girl.’ And I’m like ‘Relax, it’s a man bun. Shut up.’”

As for leaving the country, as others have said they would if Trump won the election, Sykes said that’s off the table even though her wife has citizenship in France. “My ancestors got too much blood in this land, I ain’t goin’ nowhere,” she said. However, she’d like to be left alone as she stays put.

“Black women aint havin’ it right now,” she explained. “So don’t ask dumb questions and stuff with them puppy dog eyes. You will get the sh-- slapped out of you.”