Last week, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off her week as co-host of The Daily Show as only she could by coming out swinging against the sexually suggestive statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting this Monday, it was comedian Wanda Sykes’ turn behind the desk—and she found equally fertile comedic ground in an unlikely place.

“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” she began, getting a laugh for that premise alone. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”

Sykes was of course talking about the unexpected death of Lynette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of the MAGA duo Diamond and Silk. “You know, those two sisters who are always showing up at [Donald Trump’s] rallies, praising him on TV, setting the Black race back 50 years,” she said. “You know those two.”

With that, she played a clip of Trump’s eulogy from Diamond’s funeral over the weekend, during which he claimed he “knew Diamond” but “didn’t know Silk at all.”

Shaking her head, Sykes replied, “Oh my god! Trump showed up to that funeral like, ‘Diamond’s dead, but I’m gonna bury Silk. There’s room for two in that casket.’”

“I mean, c’mon, to say you know Diamond but don’t know Silk is wild because they’re always together!” she continued. “That’s like saying, ‘I know Bert, but I’ve never heard of this Ernie fella, what’s his deal?”

Sykes said that “knowing Trump, he probably only has room for one Black woman in his brain at a time,” joking that he was probably tuned into her monologue thinking, “Wow, Diamond’s hosting The Daily Show. A week ago she was dead, but thanks to me, she has risen!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.