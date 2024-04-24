Wanda Sykes Rips Trump’s Courtroom Farting

Like hundreds of thousands of other rapt viewers, comedian Wanda Sykes is getting a lot of mileage out of the Manhattan criminal trial of Donald Trump, the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records connected to his sexual relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Podcaster Ben Meiselas insisted this week that Trump, present this week in-person for the beginning of the trial, had suffered a spate of audible flatulence in the courtroom.

“I am enjoying the Trump trial, I really am,” Sykes told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday evening. “I know they say he’s passing gas and everything, so I like that I’m watching it from home, you know? I don’t think I wanna be in that room.”

“But the thing is, he’s old, and that’s what happens when you’re old,” Sykes continued. “You fall asleep, and you toot a little bit. I mean, I do it.”

“You know if Joe Biden did something like that, he’d have a blimp with ‘Joe Biden Farted’ on it flying over the courtroom,” Kimmel chimed in.

“They would pump sound in. They would like put a mic right by his butt,” Sykes said.

Sykes suggested that Trump supporters do have a tendency to be, for lack of a better word, humorless. “You know, you can’t make fun of [Donald Trump]. The Trump people get really upset,” Sykes said. “Some of them be coming to my show, and, again, I’m like, ‘Why are y’all here? Don’t you know me by now?’”

Sykes imitated the angry growl she hears as soon as she says “one thing about Trump” on stage. “I actually hear that noise,” she marveled. “‘Humph harumph harumph.’”

“Do you feel like Trump is finally starting to age when you look at him?” Kimmel then asked Sykes.

“Nope,” she cracked back, “but we are. He still looks the same.”

