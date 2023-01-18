Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I had mostly given up eating popcorn until recently. After reading about questionable additives in some brands of microwave popcorn, and frankly never quite getting the hang of making it on the stovetop (even though it’s perfectly romantic), the only other option was an air popper. Those are decent–but I didn’t make popcorn often enough to justify an appliance for it. Well, now I’m back to eating popcorn after getting an amazing gadget that pops up kernels perfectly every time but also folds nearly flat for storage.

W & P makes some of the prettiest, sustainable food storage sets, like these that look like French macarons, insulated drinkware, and more. So when I saw the ingeniously-designed popcorn poppers, I had to have one. It comes in two sizes, a personal one that is perfect for me–so I don’t get tempted to eat popcorn until I have a belly ache and a family-sized one for movie nights.

They’re made with LFGB-certified silicone, are dishwasher safe, and don’t require any oil to use. The lid has a cup to measure the perfect amount of kernels to add to the bowl. I was genuinely surprised at how good the popcorn tasted, way better than the prepacked little bags, and how little of the corn was left unpopped when finished (tip: center in the microwave for best popping). After smothering mine in oat milk butter and Maldon salt, I was in popcorn heaven. Even better—they are 20% off right now.

The Popper Down from $20 Buy At W&P $ 16

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons,Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.