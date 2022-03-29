Wannabe ‘Joker’ Tries to Kill Man Who Called Him ‘Names,’ Cops Say
WHY SO SERIOUS?
A Utah man was arrested Monday after attempting to break into a home and kill its owner—all while decked out as the Joker, according to authorities. Jonathan Tyler Clark, a 24-year-old registered sex offender, allegedly waited outside the Vernal home Monday after stealing a knife from a local Walmart, which police said he planned to use to stab the victim and anyone who got in his way. He had painted his face white, his hair green, and his smile red to resemble the classic Batman villain. Clark stayed on the house’s porch until someone told him to get lost. “Jonathan said he was going to kill anyone who got in his way of trying to kill the victim tonight. Jonathan also said if he was out of jail he would try and kill the victim tomorrow,” an affidavit read. Police said Clark allegedly first broke into the house Sunday night and confronted the victim’s roommate, but the roommate managed to convince Clark to leave. When police asked Clark why he intended to murder the victim, Clark had a naturally chaotic response: “He called me names.” Clark was charged with investigation of attempted murder, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, and intoxication.