Wannabe Carjackers Foiled by Stick Shift After Pistol-Whipping Driver
MANUAL CAPER
Police in Bethesda, Maryland are investigating after a man was pistol-whipped by a group of carjackers who tried and failed to steal his vehicle, allegedly hampered by its manual transmission. Local station FOX 5 DC reported on Monday that the man had been approached by three or four people late the previous night. The group demanded the keys to his SUV at gunpoint, then pistol-whipped him before he ran into a nearby building, authorities said. The suspects then tried to flee in his vehicle, but were unable to drive its stick shift. Pivoting, they left in a different vehicle, and remained at large on Monday. The victim told investigators that shots had been fired, but no shell casings were recovered from the scene. He was recovering from his injuries on Monday, FOX 5 DC reported.