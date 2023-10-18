Wannabe Tennessee Mayor Smiles With Neo-Nazi in Photo on Social Media
TWO OF A KIND
A far-right conspiracy theorist vying to be mayor of Franklin, Tennessee was pictured grinning next to an avowed neo-Nazi in a photo shared on the social media app Telegram, according to Nashville’s NewsChannel 5. The station reported Wednesday that the photo of candidate Gabrielle Hanson and Sean Kauffmann was shared by the right-wing podcaster Patriot Punk Network, which appeared to tease that it would release some sort of recorded conversation between the two. Kauffman is the leader of the Tennessee Active Club, which is “a part of a national network of white power hate groups,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. (After the SPLC published its report on the group, a member reportedly took to Telegram to proclaim: “I’m not a cuckservative, I’m an actual literal Nazi.”) Earlier this month, the club accompanied Hanson to a candidate forum under the guise of providing security. One member standing outside the forum told a local reporter they were “making sure everything goes well.” Hanson subsequently refused to condemn the group, warning local council members, “You reap what you sow.”