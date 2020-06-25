The days are longer and the temperatures keep climbing—summer is finally in full swing. To celebrate, Starbucks has dropped a new range of delicious drinks to help you stay cool, hydrated, and of course, caffeinated all summer. And the best part? The Starbucks app lets you find a store, order ahead and use contactless payment, for a swift and safe way to get your fix. You can even customize your order so it’s just the way you like it (hey there, one-pump mocha fans). Here are a few of the tastiest new summer drinks—plus, the skinny on using the Starbucks app to get ‘em fast.

The Much-Needed Boost: Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink

If you’re not on team matcha, summer is the time to join. This powder made from finely ground green tea has a seriously bright and earthy taste. This new drink combines the boldness of matcha with smooth coconut milk and a hit of tropical pineapple and ginger flavor. Perfect for that afternoon pick-me-up.

It’s the season of camping, s’mores, and nights under the stars. Whether you’re trying to bring some nostalgic joy to your day or just need a chocolate fix, the S'mores Frappuccino® Blended Beverage is a must-try. The marshmallow-infused whipped cream (yes, that’s graham cracker crumble, too) and milk chocolate sauce atop a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice is a close competitor to the gooey campfire classic.

Lemonade With a Kick: Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage

Coffee’s not the only way to get going. The Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage derives its caffeine from green coffee extract—so you get the kick of caffeine plus tons of fruity flavor. With this drink, you’ll enjoy a refreshing take on strawberry lemonade punched up with notes of passion fruit and açai. Best enjoyed on a steamy afternoon or after a morning run.

Level Up Your Iced Coffee: Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam

There’s a fervent population of year-round iced coffee devotees and we get it: iced coffee rules—especially ultra-smooth cold brew. Starbucks steeps theirs for 20 hours and uses a custom blend of beans that make for an exceptionally balanced flavor. The Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam brings the creamy texture of frothed milk to a cold beverage, while the salted honey makes for a complex yet comforting flavor. What’s not to love?

Revisit a Classic Favorite: Flat White

Starbucks is always keeping it fresh with seasonal menu additions, but don’t forget about the classics. The Flat White is a prime example of the simple things done exceeding well. The espresso shots are pulled sooner than normal for a sweeter, more concentrated flavor, then delicately steamed milk (or dairy alternative of your choosing) is carefully poured over the ristretto espresso shots for the perfect texture. Customize it with Cinnamon Dolce sprinkle for a hint of spice and sweetness. Because not every summer day feels like one.

Ready to order? Here’s how to do it now:

It’s easy, so this will be short. Once you’ve downloaded the Starbucks app, select the store you want to order from and a menu will appear. Tap what you’d like to order—this is where you can customize it just how you like it. When you’ve finished, tap the shopping bag and sign in, or add your contact and payment info. Check out and you’re all set. The app will calculate an estimated wait time. All you’ve got to do is pick up your order and enjoy.