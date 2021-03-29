‘Good News’: WaPo Lets Reporter Felicia Sonmez Cover Sexual Misconduct Again
The Washington Post’s ban on journalist Felicia Sonmez covering stories having anything to do with sexual misconduct, has been lifted, she announced Monday on Twitter.
“Hi all,” Sonmez wrote. “I’ve been told by my editors that the Post is rescinding its ban. This is good news, but it’s unfortunate that it had to come at such a high emotional toll, and after my distress was dismissed for years. I’m taking time to rest and process. Thank you for your support.”
The prohibition on Sonmez’s coverage allegedly stemmed from her own experience as a sexual assault survivor. “It is humiliating to again and again have to tell my colleagues and editors that I am not allowed to do my job fully because I was assaulted,” Sonmez wrote in an email to senior management that was obtained by Politico.
In a statement to Jezebel published Monday, WaPo chief communications officer Kristine Coratti Kelly said, ““Following a newsroom discussion two weeks ago, editors began re-evaluating limitations on the scope of Felicia’s work as a breaking-news reporter. They have concluded such limitations are unnecessary.”