War Hero’s Mother Slams Decision to Give Prince Harry Award in His Name
‘CONTROVERSIAL AND DIVISIVE’
The mother of an American footballer-turned-war hero killed has criticized the decision by ESPN to give an award handed out in his name to Prince Harry. Pat Tillman gave up his career with the Arizona Cardinals to serve his country after the attacks of 9/11, only to be killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004. Harry is due to receive the Pat Tillman Award at a ceremony in Hollywood next month, but the dead soldier’s mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail: “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.” She went on: “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised.” Harry, who himself served on two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was given the award in recognition for his role in launching the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting event for disabled servicemembers. The Mail said a petition had been sent to ESPN demanding that ESPN reconsider the decision to give the award to Harry, because he had been “involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.”