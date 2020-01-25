Warden In Charge During Epstein Suicide Will Get Another Federal Prison Job
The former warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell, is being moved to a leadership position in another federal correctional facility. According to the Associated Press, Lamine N’Diaye is being moved to a role at FCI Fort Dix—a low-security facility in New Jersey—after being reassigned to a desk post after Epstein's death. N’Diaye will reportedly be moved into his new role on Feb. 2.
Investigations into Epstein's suicide remain ongoing, and two correctional officers who were supposed to watch the financier have pleaded not guilty to charges accusing them of falsifying prison records. The records allegedly showed the two officers checked in on Epstein prior to his death, but they were actually sleeping and browsing the internet.