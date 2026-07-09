Warmonger Trump, 80, Rages at Peace Prize Snub While Confusing Actual Winner for a Man

Donald Trump has insisted he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the resumption of his war on Iran.

Trump, 80, spoke with reporters on Air Force One while heading back to the U.S. on Wednesday from a NATO summit in Turkey from where he ordered a huge barrage of strikes against the Islamist regime and admitted that a ceasefire with Tehran was “over.”

“I mean, think of the wars I settled. Eight!” he told the traveling journalists. “Wars that were going on for 30… even if you look in the Congo, the Congo versus Rwanda, I settled it, after 14 years and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one. I settled eight wars.”

The president claims he's all about peace despite resuming his war with Tehran. Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

He added: “I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize, because nobody settled wars... I settled eight of them, because of a certain type of personality, I was able to settle them.”

Trump has claimed to have solved seven, eight, even nine conflicts, both before and after the Norwegian Nobel Committee snubbed him for the world’s most coveted award last October. His tirade on Wednesday came as he answered a reporter’s questions about whether his administration is trying to stop the actual winner, exiled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, from returning to her home country.

“Did you tell Machado not to go back to Venezuela the other week, and what’s your relationship?” the journalist asked the president. “You mean, did I tell him a long time ago?” he replied, briefly forgetting that Machado is, in fact, a woman.

Trump reportedly attempted to block Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado from returning to Venezuela. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Machado, who lives in the U.S., tried to console the president after he lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize by dedicating hers to him and later even handed him the actual Nobel medal. The committee has been clear that the actual honor is not transferable.

It’s not done her much good. Trump refused to install her as interim leader after ordering the capture in January of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who now faces narcoterrorism charges in a New York court. He said Machado, whose party independent observers agree won the country’s last presidential election, is not up to the task and backed Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, for the top job instead.

Trump shunned Machado to back Maduro's vice president Rodriguez as Venezuela's interim leader. MIRAFLORES PALACE/via REUTERS

Machado, who does not hold a valid Venezuelan passport, appealed to the Trump administration to help her return home after Venezuela was rocked by two massive earthquakes last month. She told officials that she wanted to help out in the aftermath of the disaster, which killed more than 3,800 people and injured thousands of others.

The White House has nevertheless stuck to its official position: it will do no such thing. The administration has even gone so far as to have Machado’s initial outbound flight turned around mid-air and to block her from boarding another flight once she later made it to Panama. She reportedly remains in that country and may be planning to head to Colombia, where she could cross the land border into Venezuela.

Trump's snub hasn't stopped him calling himself the peace president. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“She’s terrific, she’s a wonderful person. Uh… she did go back, I guess, right?” Trump said on Wednesday. “I did not tell anyone not to go back. I think she’s a good person. She gave me the Nobel Prize, right? So, how can I dislike her?”

Trump’s list of eight “solved” wars has at times included conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, DRC and Rwanda, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Israel and Hamas, and Cambodia and Thailand. It is not clear what the ninth he occasionally cites may be.

Much of the groundwork for the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan was laid by the Biden administration. The conflict between DRC and Rwanda remains unresolved, as do the disputes between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and Cambodia and Thailand. Israel is accused of repeatedly violating the terms of its ceasefire with Hamas. Egypt and Ethiopia’s dispute was entirely diplomatic, while Serbia and Kosovo have not been in active conflict since 1999.

Trump stopped off in the U.K. to board the $400 million jet gifted him by the Qatari royal family. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

That picture is further complicated by Trump’s military attacks on suspected narcotrafficking boats in the Caribbean, his airstrikes in Nigeria over Christmas, his January invasion of Venezuela, his repeated threats to take over Greenland, and the war on Tehran he resumed this week.

Trump accepted the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December, invented as a consolation by his FIFA ally Gianni Infantino after his Nobel snub.

He has also set up a much-derided “Board of Peace” as an alternative to the United Nations, which has attracted the backing of various despots with dismal human rights records. Membership comes with a steep $1 billion buy-in.