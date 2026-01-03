Warmongering Putin Trolls Trump by Condemning Armed Invasion of Venezuela

Cheat Sheet
Billy Joel Gives First Performance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis
PIANO MAN
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 01.03.26 11:07AM EST 
Published 01.03.26 11:03AM EST 
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - FEBRUARY 22: EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 22, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel delighted fans in Florida with a surprise performance, his first in seven months after he revealed his brain disorder diagnosis in May. The “Piano Man” singer, 76, joined the his cover band Turnstiles for a surprise two-song set in Wellington, Florida, near where Joel owns property, on Friday. “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” quipped Joel before hopping on the keys to perform “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.” His daughters, Della and Remy, danced next to him onstage during the brief performance. Joel announced he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May, a condition doctors said was exacerbated by performing. However, Joel assured Bill Maher in July that the condition wasn’t fatal. “They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he said, adding that he was “not dying.” Joel has been undergoing therapy to treat the condition, and doctors advised him against performing as he recovers. It remains unclear if Friday’s brief, surprise set means Joel’s return to larger concerts is imminent.

Read it at Rolling Stone

2
New York Times Tears into Trump for ‘Illegal’ War
HOMETOWN PAPER
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.03.26 11:05AM EST 
Published 01.03.26 10:28AM EST 
The New York Times building
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: A view of the front of the New York Times building on 8th Avenue at night on December 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images) Craig T Fruchtman/Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

The New York Times editorial board condemned President Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela as “illegal and unwise.” The newspaper’s editorial board, comprised of opinion journalists who are separate from the newsroom, published an opinion piece Saturday morning in the wake of the U.S. military operation in Venezuela. The board explained the context surrounding America’s posturing in the region, including background on Maduro’s record as a dictatorial force in the country, but also illustrated the United States’ history of failed regime changes and the potential international implications of such an act. The board also highlighted that Congress did not approve these military actions and that they therefore violate U.S. law. “Mr. Trump has not yet offered a coherent explanation for his actions in Venezuela. He is pushing our country toward an international crisis without valid reasons,” the board wrote. “We fear that the result of Mr. Trump’s adventurism is increased suffering for Venezuelans, rising regional instability and lasting damage for America’s interests around the world. We know that Mr. Trump’s warmongering violates the law.”

Read it at The New York Times

3

Warmongering Putin Trolls Trump by Condemning Armed Invasion of Venezuela

I WOULD NEVER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.03.26 10:17AM EST 
Trump and Putin
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin’s regime condemned President Trump’s military operation in Venezuela, expressing outrage at the “armed aggression” even as it continues its own war in Ukraine. In a Telegram statement Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry criticized Washington for the attacks, which Trump described as a “large scale strike” that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “This morning, the U.S. committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela,” the statement read. “This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation.” The Russian government, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, added that the “pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable.” “Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive—let alone military—external interference,” the statement read. The message comes as Putin continues to wage war against Kyiv, refusing to compromise in talks aimed at ending the conflict and demanding that Ukraine hand over large swathes of territory that it controls.

Read it at Telegram

4
Trump Calls His Overnight Invasion ‘Brilliant, Actually’
ON THE OTHER HAND...
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.03.26 5:57AM EST 
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited Zelensky to his private club to work on the U.S. proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine as the conflict approaches four years since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has offered a characteristically rosy assessment of his administration’s overnight attack on a sovereign state to capture its leader. Trump told the New York Times that “a lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people” were involved in the operation in Venezuela, in which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country. “It was a brilliant operation, actually,” he added, declining to clarify whether he had obtained congressional approval for the seizure. Maduro’s capture, which was reportedly accompanied by a series of airstrikes across the Venezuelan capital, follows a months-long campaign of pressure against the repressive Latin American country, which the Trump administration has framed as a response to state-backed narcotrafficking operations. The Maduro regime has described the seizure as an act of “imperialist aggression” and called on the “entire country” to “mobilize” in response. Trump himself is set to address the operation at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. local time.

Read it at New York Times

5
Venezuela Begs Trump for Proof of Life of Their President
DETENTION DEMAND
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 01.03.26 7:28AM EST 
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he leaves the Capitolio in Caracas on January 10, 2025.
JUAN BARRETO/Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded the U.S. provide “proof of life” for the South American country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, after Donald Trump announced he had been “captured.” In an extraordinary Truth Social post, Trump claimed the U.S. had carried out a “large-scale” attack on Venezuela and detained the left-wing dictator, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, before flying them out of the country. Speaking on Venezuelan television, Rodríguez confirmed that Maduro has been captured but said the government does not know the whereabouts of either the president or the first lady, adding: “We demand proof of life,” according to the Associated Press. It remains unclear whether Rodríguez has assumed control of Venezuela in Maduro’s absence, as required under the country’s constitution. Elsewhere, Venezuela’s defense minister, Gen. Vladimir Padrino López, accused the U.S. of launching a “criminal” regime change operation that had “desecrated our sacred land” and represents the “greatest outrage the country has ever suffered.” Trump said he will disclose further details about the military operation in Caracas and other cities—and possibly clarify Maduro’s whereabouts—during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday morning.

Read it at Associated Press

6
Trump Announces Major War and Capture of World Leader on His MAGA Social Media Site
WHAT’S GOING ON?
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 01.03.26 5:30AM EST 
Published 01.03.26 5:28AM EST 
US President Donald Trump silenced his cellphone in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday May 23, 2025. The executive orders were related to the nuclear power industry in the US.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

President Donald Trump has made the unprecedented move of announcing an attack on a foreign country and the capture of its leader on social media. Trump, 79, logged onto his own network Truth Social in the early hours of Saturday to declare that U.S. forces had attacked Venezuela, and captured the country’s president and his wife. On the site usually reserved for vile digs at political enemies or rants about inane topics, he crowed: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.” The 4:21 a.m. post marks a turning point in his relations with Venezuela, which Trump accuses of ferrying dangerous drugs into the U.S. Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 after being banned by existing major social networks following the January 6 Capitol attack. He has used it to announce much of his policy, but never before a foreign war. However, he did reveal the United States’ intervention in Iran in June on the same site.

The president used his very own social media site to inform the world that U.S. forces have captured Nicolas Maduro.
Truth Social / Donald Trump
Read it at Truth Social

7
Tommy Lee Jones’ Family Breaks Silence on Death of Daughter, 34
TRAGEDY
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.03.26 12:33AM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actor Tommy Lee Jones poses with wife photographer Dawn Laurel-Jones (L) and his daughter Victoria Jones (C) at the premiere of Broad Green Pictures' "Just Getting Started" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actor Tommy Lee Jones poses with wife photographer Dawn Laurel-Jones (L) and his daughter Victoria Jones (C) at the premiere of Broad Green Pictures' "Just Getting Started" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston/Getty Images

The family of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones has broken their silence following the tragic death of the Oscar winner’s daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones. “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” the family said in a statement. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” The 34-year-old former actress was found unresponsive in a hallway of San Francisco’s luxury Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of Jan. 1 and pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics. Her cause of death is currently unknown as authorities carry out their investigations, but foul play is not suspected. The second of two children to the No Country for Old Men actor, Victoria followed in her father’s footsteps with several small roles throughout her childhood and teenage years. She starred alongside the Men in Black star in a brief role in the 2002 sequel, but later retired from the craft. Reports indicate that Ms. Jones was arrested three times between April and June of 2025, including one incident involving possession of a controlled substance.

Read it at People

8
New Footage Shows Terrifying Moment United Flight 247 Skidded Off Runway
CLOSE CALL
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.02.26 10:26PM EST 
Workers of United Airlines prepare a plane to take off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers of United Airlines prepare a plane to take off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board released new footage Friday of the moment a United Airlines flight narrowly averted disaster. In March 2024, United Airlines Flight 247 from Memphis International Airport skidded off the runway while landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The plane, which was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, landed on its side. No injuries were reported. The NTSB report includes a transcription of the pilots’ correspondence from the cockpit voice recorder immediately after the incident. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened,” Captain Alireza Johartchi said, before telling passengers, “Folks, please remain seated.” Johartchi can be heard telling his co-pilot that he “can’t believe I did this” and adding, “Sorry man, to get you into this mess.” In a separate report released by the NTSB in November, Johartchi said he remembered “pressing harder on the brakes” as he thought the airplane was not stopping as it should, when he then “sensed” the airplane was moving faster than normal as he approached the runway.

Read it at People

9
Police Called to Rob Reiner’s Residence Years Before Deaths
TROUBLED PAST
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.02.26 10:04PM EST 
US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023.
US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Police conducted welfare checks at the Los Angeles home of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, years before their brutal slayings. According to Los Angeles Police Department records obtained by People Magazine, local law enforcement responded to at least two welfare calls in 2019 at the couple’s Brentwood mansion. Their 32-year-old son, Nick, who has struggled with addiction and homelessness, intermittently lived at their home. However, the records don’t indicate who the police were sent to check on. One check was logged as a mental health-related visit, while the other was logged as a welfare check. Previous reports suggest police were called to the Reiners’ home on at least three more occasions between 2013 and 2017. The bodies of both the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 78, and his photographer-turned-producer wife, 70, were found at home with their throats cut on Dec. 14. Nick Reiner was taken into custody later that day and has been subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents’ death and remains in custody without bail with a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.

Read it at People

10
Dilbert Creator Says He Has ‘Essentially Zero’ Chance of Recovery
'TRANSITION'
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.02.26 3:06PM EST 
Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert", poses for a portrait in his home office on Monday, January 6, 2014 in Pleasanton, Calif. Adams has published a new memoir "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life". (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams emerged as a MAGA influencer during the 2016 election cycle. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Dilbert creator Scott Adams, 68, said this week that he expects to die within the month as his battle with advanced prostate cancer worsens—months after publicly appealing to President Donald Trump for support. During a Thursday episode of his podcast Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the cartoonist described his condition as “all bad news,” saying his chances of recovery are “essentially zero.” He added that January would likely be “a month of transition” for him. Adams first disclosed his diagnosis in May, revealing he has the same type of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden later announced. In a Rumble stream, Adams said he expected to “check out from this domain” sometime over the summer—an estimate he has now surpassed. A longtime Trump supporter who has embraced MAGA politics since before Trump’s 2016 run, Adams has publicly credited the former president with lifting his spirits after a personal phone call amid a condition he described as a daily “nightmare.” Despite that support, Adams acknowledged Thursday that his condition continues to deteriorate. “I’m still here,” he said.

Read it at People

