Warmongering Putin Trolls Trump by Condemning Armed Invasion of Venezuela

Billy Joel Gives First Performance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis
PIANO MAN
Billy Joel delighted fans in Florida with a surprise performance, his first in seven months after he revealed his brain disorder diagnosis in May. The “Piano Man” singer, 76, joined the his cover band Turnstiles for a surprise two-song set in Wellington, Florida, near where Joel owns property, on Friday. “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” quipped Joel before hopping on the keys to perform “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.” His daughters, Della and Remy, danced next to him onstage during the brief performance. Joel announced he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May, a condition doctors said was exacerbated by performing. However, Joel assured Bill Maher in July that the condition wasn’t fatal. “They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he said, adding that he was “not dying.” Joel has been undergoing therapy to treat the condition, and doctors advised him against performing as he recovers. It remains unclear if Friday’s brief, surprise set means Joel’s return to larger concerts is imminent.