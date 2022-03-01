Warner Bros Axes Release of ‘The Batman’ in Russia Over Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine
WINGS CLIPPED
People in Russia are going to struggle to entertain themselves while their president persists with his mass-scale invasion of Ukraine. The nation had already been thrown out of most major sporting and cultural events, and now it will be denied almost all upcoming Hollywood movie releases. The Guardian reports that Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros have all paused film releases in Russia, meaning Pixar’s Turning Red and Warner Bros’ The Batman won’t be coming to Russian theaters any time soon. Warner Bros said in a statement: “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.” Disney’s statement said it will pause all upcoming movie releases over what it called the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis.”