‘Dune: Part 2’ Bumped to 2024 Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
DELAYS GALORE
Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it was pushing back the release date of the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two. The big-budget sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune had previously been set to hit screens on Nov. 3; now, audiences will not be graced with the sight of Zendaya’s startlingly blue-eyed gaze until March 15, 2024—making it too late to qualify for that year’s Oscars. Though it was by far the biggest, Dune: Part Two was just one of a number of box office casualties announced Thursday. Warner Bros. also said that it would bump its Legendary-partnered blockbuster, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, from next March to next April. The domino effect of that delay also means that the studio’s animated Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be move its release date from April to December. That said, three of Warner Bros.’ December tentpoles are staying put for the time being, according to Deadline: Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Color Purple.