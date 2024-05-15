Warner Bros Exec Prompts Guffaws After Announcing Bonkers New HGTV Show

NEW YORK—The audience at Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation on Wednesday couldn’t believe the company’s latest reality bet—a new show starring HGTV stars and exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall—so much so that they burst into laughter.

WBD’s chairman and CEO of US Networks Kathleen Finch announced the new show The Flip Off, a spinoff of its long-running Flip or Flop, on Wednesday and touted the reunion of the once-married couple.

After the crowd erupted into guffaws over the unholy pairing (the couple divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage, one that included a troubling altercation involving a handgun), Finch reminded the audience of reality TV’s allure.

“You laugh, but you are going to watch,” she told the crowd.

The couple eventually married other partners and have each hosted different spinoffs of the show, but next year’s The Flip Off marks their first reunion since the main show ended in 2022.

The news came as the company touted its upcoming programming slate across networks like HBO, TBS, CNN, and the streaming service Max, bolstered by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Shaquille O’Neal, Conan O’Brien, and animated series Rick & Morty.