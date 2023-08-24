Warner Bros. Discovery Set to Launch 24-Hour CNN Max Channel: Report
COMING SOON
Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to launch a new 24-hour livestream channel for CNN on its Max platform called CNN Max, according to Axios. The new venture comes after the untimely death of CNN+, the subscription streaming service cooked up by former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker which quickly turned into a money pit and was killed off less than a month after its launch last year. CNN Max will be different, Axios reports, in that it “leans much more heavily into live news” and will feature four hours of exclusive programming going out on Max during weekdays. The outlet also claims that Rahel Solomon, CNN’s global business correspondent, and Jim Sciutto, the network’s chief national security correspondent, are being talked about for anchor roles on the new livestream channel. It’s not clear when CNN Max will launch, but sources say executives want the rollout to begin “soon.”