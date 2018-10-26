WarnerMedia Shutting Down Indie-Film Streaming Service FilmStruck

Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced Friday they are pulling the plug on indie-film streaming service FilmStruck. The cancellation is the latest in AT&T’s attempt to streamline WarnerMedia, and follows the cancellation of two other digital units—DramaFever, an on-demand subscription service for Korean dramas and edgy studio Super Deluxe—earlier this month. Turner and WB Digital Networks said in a statement, “We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years. While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service.” FilmStruck debuted in 2016, and will cease operations on November 29. The streaming service offered hundreds of classic arthouse, indie, foreign, and cult films.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10