    WarnerMedia Shutting Down Indie-Film Streaming Service FilmStruck

    Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced Friday they are pulling the plug on indie-film streaming service FilmStruck. The cancellation is the latest in AT&T’s attempt to streamline WarnerMedia, and follows the cancellation of two other digital units—DramaFever, an on-demand subscription service for Korean dramas and edgy studio Super Deluxe—earlier this month. Turner and WB Digital Networks said in a statement, “We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years. While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service.” FilmStruck debuted in 2016, and will cease operations on November 29. The streaming service offered hundreds of classic arthouse, indie, foreign, and cult films.

