Warrant Issued for ‘Model Employee’ Guard Accused of Fleeing With Inmate
ON THE RUN
Police in Lauderdale County, Alabama, have issued a warrant for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections at the county jail, who vanished with an inmate charged with capital murder Friday. She unlocked the cell housing Casey White (the two aren’t related) so he could be transferred to a medical evaluation at a courthouse that was never actually scheduled. An analysis of surveillance footage concluded the two never arrived at the destination. The employee of 25 years has been charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, CNN reports. “If she did this willingly, and all indications are that she did,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN. “I guess we’re trying to hold on to that last straw of hope that maybe for some reason she was threatened and did this under coercion… but absolutely you’d feel betrayed.” He added, “All of her co-workers are devastated. We’ve never had any situation like this with Vicky White. She was a model employee.”