Warrant Out for MIT Student’s Arrest in Yale Murder
The MIT grad student once described as a person of interest in the shooting death of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang is now officially accused of the murder. Connecticut police have obtained an arrest warrant for Qinxuan Pan, and U.S. Marshals told CTPost they are hunting for him in Georgia. Pan, 29, was in New Haven on the night Jiang was fatally shot in the street and it appears that he knew Jiang’s fiancee. Authorities believe Pan stole an SUV in Massachusetts and swapped out the plates before driving to Connecticut and then fleeing south.