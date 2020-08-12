Warrants Issued for Arrest of 19 Mexican Police Officials Accused of Money Laundering
CORRUPTION
Mexico City’s former police chief was one of 19 former federal police officials accused of organized crime and money laundering on Tuesday. A Mexican judge issued warrants for the arrest of the 19 officials, including former Mexico City police chief Jesus Orta, who served under the previous government led by President Enrique Peña Nieto. They’re accused of embezzling millions of dollars. Peña Nieto, who was president from 2012 to 2018, is also the subject of a corruption investigation, prosecutors revealed Tuesday. The former head of the state energy firm has accused Peña Nieto of taking millions of dollars in bribes and bribing MPs. Last year, a witness in the sensational U.S. trial of drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán said Peña Nieto had accepted a $100 million bribe from the cartel ruler.