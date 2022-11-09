Warren Beatty Accused of Coercing Minor Into Sex in 1973
‘USED HIS POSITION’
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Academy Award winner Warren Beatty for allegedly coercing her into sex as a minor. The claims stem from an alleged 1973 encounter, when 15-year-old Kristina Charlotte Hirsch says she met the star on a film set. After that, Beatty reportedly paid “undue attention” to her, helping her with her homework, commenting on her virginity, and inviting her back to his hotel room, according to the suit, leading Hirsch to believe that the two were in a romantic relationship. Beatty, who was identified as Clyde from the neo-noir landmark film Bonnie and Clyde, “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact” with Hirsch “on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.” Hirsch is seeking damages for psychological, mental and emotional distress, and says that she suffered from “issues with trust and control” after meeting Beatty. Beatty’s reps did not respond to Variety’s requests for comment.