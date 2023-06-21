Warren Beatty Was Just OK at Sex, According to Jackie Kennedy
JACKIE O
Jacqueline Kennedy had a brief romantic entanglement with Oscar-winning actor Warren Beatty—and walked away decidedly unimpressed, according to a new book about the former first lady. In an excerpt of the forthcoming biography Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, author J. Randy Taraborrelli writes that Kennedy went on a few dates with Beatty in the mid-1970s after her husband’s assassination. He spent the night at her home at least once during this time, according to Taraborrelli. When a friend later asked about Beatty’s talent in bed, Kennedy reportedly replied: “Oh, he’s fine. Men can only do so much, anyway.” The two eventually broke it off, with the former first lady reportedly feeling that Beatty was “consumed by his own career and movies. All he wanted to do was talk about directors and producers and films, and she just wasn’t into any of that.” Kennedy later married Aristotle Onassis, and died in 1994; Beatty, now 86, has been married to actor Annette Bening since 1992.