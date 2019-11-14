‘THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS’
Warren Blasts Goldman’s Response to Apple Card Gender Discrimination Claims
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has criticized Goldman Sachs' response to claims of gender bias in processing the applications of the Apple Card, saying the company should either reveal details about its credit-limit algorithm or “pull it down.” In the face of claims that women were being granted lower credit limits than men, Goldman has told customers to request a second look from the company. “Yeah, great. So let’s just tell every woman in America, ‘You might have been discriminated against, on an unknown algorithm, it’s on you to telephone Goldman Sachs and tell them to straighten it out,’” Warren told Bloomberg. “Sorry guys, that’s not how it works.” While the credit-limit decisions might be made by an algorithm, Warren said discrimination could still perpetuate. “We’re all beginning to understand better that algorithms are only as good as the data that gets packed into them,” she said.
In recent days, allegations of unequal distribution of credit lines among the genders have surfaced—with discrimination seemingly happening even if both sexes share accounts and the woman had a higher credit score. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, reportedly said he would be looking into the claims against the Apple Card.