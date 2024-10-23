Politics

Warren Buffett Chooses Not to Endorse Trump or Harris

BUTTONED-UP BILLIONAIRE

A statement said that Buffett will not endorse investment products or a political candidate after false claims on social media saying otherwise.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Paul Morigi

Warren Buffett has decided not to endorse a political candidate this year, joining the latest string of elites who have chosen to stay out of this election season.

In the past, Buffett has endorsed candidates like Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama. However, after false claims on social media regarding Buffett’s investing and political endorsements, the billionaire made it clear in a statement from Berkshire Hathaway: he will not now, or prospectively, endorse a candidate.

Some of the richest people on the planet have stayed out of the endorsement ring so far this year, like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, amongst others. Another billionaire, Elon Musk, has taken the opposite path, shifting his time toward backing Trump: from a Super PAC to giveaways and rallies. Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, not publicly endorsing her, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Harris has been backed by 81 billionaires, while 51 billionaires have been identified as Trump supporters, according to Forbes.

Breaking News Intern

