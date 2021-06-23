Warren Buffett Leaves Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
OVER AND OUT
Warren Buffett has thrown in the towel on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The 90-year-old ultra billionaire announced his exit from the charity Wednesday, saying his physical presence was no longer needed. “My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation,” he wrote, though he gave no concrete reason for his exit. Buffett has been a long-time contributor to the foundation, with its board being the only one he sat on other than his own company’s, Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett said he doesn’t plan on retiring yet, but he understands he’s nearing his end. “I’m clearly playing in a game that, for me, has moved past the fourth quarter into overtime,” he wrote. His exit comes almost two months after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, though there’s no indication his exit is tied to it.