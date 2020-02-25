CHEAT SHEET
    Warren Buffett Joins the Aughts, Trades Flip Phone for iPhone

    Warren Buffett is getting hip—if hip is 2012. The Oracle of Omaha has finally traded in his $20 Samsung flip phone and is rocking an iPhone, he told CNBC on Monday. “My flip phone is permanently gone,” Buffett said, joking that he might stomp on it during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. The 89-year-old billionaire said his new phone is the “the latest model,” presumably the $699 iPhone11, with a dual camera and other fancy features—which appear to be totally wasted on him since he says he only uses it for phone calls.

