Warren Campaign Silent on Next Steps After ‘Bleak’ Super Tuesday Results
Sen. Elizabeth Warren watched on hopelessly as all 14 Super Tuesday states went to rivals Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders—including her home state of Massachusetts, where she seemed set to finish in third. Warren, once considered a frontrunner, is now in a distant fourth place in terms of delegates—behind even the former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Early Wednesday, the progressive congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has endorsed Sanders, appeared to urge Warren to withdraw and fall in behind her candidate. At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, Warren seemed to suggest she would carry on. “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight,” she said. However, Politico reported that Warren’s campaign declined to comment on her next steps Wednesday morning, and the report described the mood among the team as “bleak.” The Warren campaign previously suggested there was still a possible route to the nomination if there’s a contested Democratic convention in July.