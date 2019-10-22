CHEAT SHEET
HORRIBLE
Tennessee Official Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Pete Buttigieg at Council Meeting
A county commissioner in Tennessee went on a homophobic, discriminatory rant about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg during a council meeting purportedly about making the county a “gun sanctuary.” “It’s time we wake up people, it’s time, it’s past time,” said Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst (R). “We got a queer running for president, if that ain’t about as ugly as you can get,” Hurst said, to laughs and applause from the audience. “Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to jail and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States.” One woman in attendance said, “this is not professional, this is [expletive],” and left. Hurst continued: “I’m not prejudiced, but by golly a white male in this country has very few rights and they’re getting took more every day.” Some members of the public applauded at the end of Hurst’s rant, while a few shouted “amen.”