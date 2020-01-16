Warren to Sanders in Post-Debate Exchange: ‘I Think You Called Me a Liar on National TV’
Audio from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) testy post-debate exchange on Tuesday has been released by CNN, revealing that Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar on the debate stage. “I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren said. “What?” Sanders responds, which prompts Warren to repeat her accusation. “You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion,” Sanders said. Warren replied, “Anytime,” but Sanders countered. “You called me a liar,” he said. “You told me—all right, let's not do it now.” The two 2020 contenders are then seen walking away from each other. A report earlier this week stated that Sanders expressed to Warren that he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election in a private conversation. Warren confirmed the Vermont senator's sentiment, but Sanders has denied it.