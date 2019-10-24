CHEAT SHEET

    Warren’s Campaign Headquarters in New Hampshire Broken Into

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign headquarters in New Hampshire was broken into Wednesday night, but the presidential candidate’s communications director said the incident was not politically motivated. “We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in,” Andrew Taverrite told the AP. Electronic records from the Manchester Police Department said that a burglary was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday. Other offices near the senator’s headquarters were also broken into, according to the AP.

