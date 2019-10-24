Warren’s Campaign Headquarters in New Hampshire Broken Into

Read it at AP
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign headquarters in New Hampshire was broken into Wednesday night, but the presidential candidate’s communications director said the incident was not politically motivated. “We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in,” Andrew Taverrite told the AP. Electronic records from the Manchester Police Department said that a burglary was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday. Other offices near the senator’s headquarters were also broken into, according to the AP.