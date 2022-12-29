Was George Santos Telling Truth About 9/11 Killing His Mom?
Now under scrutiny by New York prosecutors over his numerous “fabrications and inconsistencies,” Republican congressman-elect George Santos has been accused of lying about his mother’s death. Santos appears to have offered two different accounts just a few months apart on Twitter. In a July 2021 tweet, he wrote a reply saying, “9/11 claimed my mothers life.” But just a few months later in December 2021, he paid tribute to his late mother with a tweet reading: “December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart.” The tweets were flagged by journalist Yashar Ali late Wednesday. Santos’ campaign website also appears to attribute her death to the attack on the Twin Towers, noting that she “was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001” and “survived,” but “passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer.” Some first responders did die years after the 9/11 attack with cancers linked to the wreckage.