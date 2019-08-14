CHEAT SHEET

    Was Marine Raider Killed by Friendly Fire in Iraq?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    U.S. Marine Corps

    When the Pentagon initially announced the death of a Marine Raider in Iraq over the weekend, it said he was killed by enemy fire. But on Tuesday, military officials backed off that statement and acknowledged that they are now looking into other scenarios, Military Times reported. Gunnery Sgt. Scott Koppenhafer was killed Saturday while on a mission with Iraqi security forces in Ninewah province—the first American combat death this year. Pentagon officials are reportedly considering the possibility he was felled by friendly fire.

