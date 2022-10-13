Washington Commanders Boss Dan Snyder Has Tea to Spill on NFL Owners
‘BLOW UP’
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder claims he has enough dirt on fellow NFL owners that they “can’t fuck” with him, according to anonymous league sources interviewed by ESPN The multi-billionaire and football magnate has managed to survive sexual assault allegations made against his team, being implicated in a toxic front-of-office culture, and famously screwing up a venture to get the team a new stadium before a lineup of former female employees spoke out against him in front of Congress. But inside the NFL’s inner rungs, owners hate him—and they want him out. “He’s backed into a corner,” one veteran owner told ESPN, reacting to the alleged dirt. “He’s behaving like a mad dog cornered.” But Snyder claims the gossip he’s gathered—via private investigators hired through his law firms—could not only “blow up” other owners, but the likes of the league commissioner Roger Goodell, and former mentor Jerry Jones. Insiders are keeping their eyes peeled on Tuesday, when things may come to a head at NFL league meetings in New York. A spokesperson for the Commanders denied the allegations against Snyder.