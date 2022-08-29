Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. Shot in Attempted D.C. Carjacking
‘TERRIBLE SITUATION’
The new Washington Commanders’ running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after a brutal struggle with two teenagers left the rookie with multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was shot by one of the teens while he attempted to wrestle a gun from the other during an apparent carjacking attempt in D.C., according to Chief of Police Robert Contee. The two teens may be as young as 15 and 17-years old, police said. Robinson was anticipated to play a big role in the team’s upcoming season, but now his on-field future seems unclear. Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera visited the rookie Sunday night, releasing a statement that suggested the running back is in good spirits, adding that Robinson hopes to “be back soon doing what he does best.” At least two bullets struck the 23-year-old’s lower body during the incident, according to a tweeted statement by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, calling it a “terrible situation that could’ve been even worse.”