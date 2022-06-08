Washington Commanders Coach Calls Jan. 6 Riot a ‘Dust-Up’
REALLY?
Jack Del Rio, the 59-year-old defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, has come under fire for telling reporters that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “dust-up” in comparison to Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. “I can look at images on the TV [of the Floyd protests]—people’s livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down. No problem,” he said. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion.” The coach’s comments came after he shared similar thoughts on Twitter in response to a report about the riot. In response to Wednesday’s comments, former NFL wide receiver Doug Baldwin tweeted that the coach was “ignorant,” and former cornerback DeAngelo Hall tweeted him a clown emoji. Head coach Ron Rivera told The Washington Post he’s not worried about how it will affect the majority-Black team, and declined to discuss if he’s discussed it with Del Rio. “How I deal with it, I’m not going to share with you guys because it’s going to be a private matter,” Rivera said.