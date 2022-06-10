Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Slapped With $100K Fine for Calling Capitol Riot a ‘Dust-Up’
A PRETTY PENNY
One day after Jack Del Rio fell into hot water for calling the Capitol riot a “dust-up” in comparison to violence during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, his team has fined him $100,000. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released a statement Friday condemning Del Rio’s statements. The money will go toward the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. “I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for,” Rivera wrote. Del Rio faced intense backlash from former players, players on other teams, and commentators for downplaying the riot. The news of the fine comes after the NAACP called for Del Rio to resign, The Washington Post reported.