Washington Commanders Give Their Kicker the Boot After Sex Assault Lawsuit
BYE BYE
The Washington Commanders gave their recently signed kicker Brandon McManus the boot after a pair of flight attendants accused him of sexual assault last season on a flight chartered by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team he played for before being signed by the Commanders earlier this year. The two women sued McManus—and the Jaguars—last month in Duval County, Florida, claiming that he rubbed himself against them during the flight, which “quickly turned into a party” after the team started drinking and passing out large amounts of money to the women in hopes they would join the festivities and dance for them—despite the fact that the NFL bans alcohol on team planes and buses. After the lawsuit was filed, the Jaguars released a statement claiming that the team takes “allegations of this nature very seriously.” It added: “We have been in communication with the league office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”