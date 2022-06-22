Washington Commanders Owner Ran ‘Shadow’ Probe to Derail Harassment Investigation
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder carried out a “shadow investigation” designed to interfere with an investigation into widespread allegations of sexual harassment against his team, a congressional panel has found. In a memo released Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Snyder instructed his legal team and private investigators to intimidate witnesses and dig up dirt on victims. The NFL boss collated information on journalists and others sharing “credible public accusations of harassment” in a 100-page dossier. Snyder’s campaign against the victims—which was first reported by The Washington Post in 2021—was confirmed during the panel’s eight-month investigation into how the franchise and the league dealt with claims of sexual harassment from the Commanders’ female staff.