Washington Dad Arrested in Assault of Middle School Basketball Ref, 72
BAD FANS
A Washington man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly slammed a 72-year-old referee to the ground at a middle school basketball game this month. Mark McLaughlin, a parent with a child on one of the basketball teams, reportedly became irate during the Dec. 16 game, after his son was accused of a foul that started a fight between multiple players. The septuagenarian referee reportedly helped McLaughlin's son to his feet. McLaughlin, who is 6'6", reportedly objected, shouting “no one touches my son!” and charging the ref from behind and knocking him onto the floor, breaking his nose and cheekbone. The victim's nose bled for an hour and a half, according to criminal charges. McLaughlin was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 in bail, the Tribune News Service reported. “The defendant is clearly unable to keep his temper under control,” a prosecutor wrote in charging documents, “even in a room full of children and parents at a school basketball game.”