    D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Snubs Her Mask Mandate Within First 24 Hours: Report

    D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was seen at a maskless wedding by a reporter with the Washington Examiner less than 24 hours after reinstating a mandatory indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, according to the outlet. According to the report, Bowser had first celebrated her 49th birthday with comedian Dave Chappelle and then officiated a wedding held at the four-star The Line D.C. hotel. When the reporter asked why neither she nor the guests were following the mandate, they were reportedly escorted from the event.

