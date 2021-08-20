D.C. Police Activate Entire Force for Upcoming Pro-Jan. 6 Rally
NOT AGAIN
Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police is requiring every officer’s presence on Sept. 18 for a “Justice for J6” rally outside the Capitol, WUSA9 reports. “As with all First Amendment demonstrations, MPD will be monitoring and assessing the activities and planning accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners,” the department said. “MPD will have an increased presence around the city... and will be prepared to make street closures.”
The event, organized by former Donald Trump flack Matt Braynard, hopes to seek justice for those who stormed and defiled the Capitol on Jan. 6. Braynard announced the rally on former Trump adviser and current crackpot Steve Bannon’s podcast. “As we continue to raise the profile of these individuals, it makes it harder and harder for the left’s phony narrative about an insurrection to stick,” Braynard said, according to WUSA9. “What’s going to define [the rally] is where it’s going to take place: we’re going back to the Capitol.” He said the event has obtained permits. U.S. Capitol Police said it was aware of the event, but declined to comment.