Washington D.C. Shooting Leaves Two Dead, and Suspect Lit Apartment on Fire With Baby Inside
‘DOMESTIC INCIDENT’
On Monday night, someone shot three women in Washington, D.C. before lighting an apartment on fire with a baby inside—but police have released next to no information about who carried out the sickening crimes. According to NBC News, two of the women were killed and the condition of the three-month-old, who was taken to a hospital, is currently unknown. Ashlan Benedict, executive assistant chief of the Washington police, said the shootings and the fire appeared to be connected to a “domestic incident,” but no description of the suspect was given and it’s unclear what connection the suspect had with the woman and the baby. Benedict said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities believe the fire was set when the attacker was fleeing the apartment. It’s not clear if the mother of the baby was one of the victims.