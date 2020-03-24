Washington Governor Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order for residents Monday night, urging them to shelter in place and only go out to do essential tasks as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Seattle Times, the order mandates that non-essential businesses close within 48 hours. Social gatherings of any kind, including weddings and funerals, are also barred. The order goes into effect immediately and will last two weeks. Essential businesses—like grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks—will remain open, and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout options. There are more than 2,200 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 110 have died, but the positive test rate has reportedly remained steady—between 5 and 7 percent—for the past 10 days. Inslee’s announcement comes after California also issued a state-wide shelter-in-place order, along with several other states.