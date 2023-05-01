Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Will Leave Office Next Year
PASSING THE TORCH
Jay Inslee, currently the longest serving governor in the U.S., announced Monday that his streak will be coming to an end in 2024. “Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” he said in a statement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.” Inslee was elected in 2012 then re-elected in 2016. He shifted focus for a brief 2020 presidential run as well, but suspended his campaign to win a third term as governor instead. The 72-year-old was a former chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and focused much of his gubernatorial tenure on combating climate change. Inslee’s announcement Monday opens up the floodgates for what may be a competitive Democratic primary, with the winner likely to win the general election in the deep-blue state.